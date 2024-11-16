Astrological predictions for November 16

Today is Saturday Pratipada Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will last till 11:51 pm tonight. Parigh Yoga will last till 11.48 pm tonight. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 7.28 pm today evening. Apart from this, the Sun will transit into Scorpio today morning at 7.32 am.

Aries:

Today you will have a good day and your mind will remain calm. Today you will be able to find happiness in small things. Today the decision regarding land and property matters will come in your favor. Everyone will appreciate your talent. People who are involved in the field of singing or playing music may get a chance to perform at a big place. You will have a different image among people.

Taurus:

Today will be a great day for you. Today your artistic ability will develop. Today you will feel proud. If you want to start a cosmetic business then today is the best day for that. Today is going to be a very good day for the lawyers of this zodiac sign.

Gemini:

Today your day will be normal. Today you will have to work harder than before in the workplace. Today you will try to maintain your emotional balance in every situation and will also be successful in it. You will have to avoid investing anywhere without proper investigation.

Cancer:

Today your day will be normal. Today, there is a need to proceed thoughtfully before making any big deal or partnership. You need to control your speech. People associated with the field of IT will make profits in business today.

Leo:

You will have a good day today. Today you will easily solve your money-related problems. You can get back the money lent today. Will spend time with family. Your respect in the family will increase. Today you need to be careful while driving. You will have to avoid using the vehicle unless necessary.

Virgo:

Today your day is going to be better than expected. Whatever work you undertake today, success will surely kiss your feet. If you want to start a small-scale business then today is a good day for that. You may also get support from your elder brother or father.

Libra:

Today your day will remain normal. Students will have to work harder in their studies today. People who are involved in the plastic business will make more progress in their business than expected. Today there is a need to control your speech.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be praised everywhere. Today is a good day to start a small industry. You will get full support from your family members.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your reputation will increase in society. Today you can also become a part of some social work. Everyone will be impressed by your work. People who are involved in the field of marketing and sales are likely to get good clients today.

Capricorn:

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to spend more and more time with your family. There is a possibility of promotion in a job today.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today luck will be kind to you. Today you may suddenly achieve something that you have been looking for for a long time. Your work will be praised everywhere.

Pisces:

Today your day will be fine. You will be successful in your plans to make yourself financially strong. There is a need to be careful in money transactions today. Avoid lending money by trusting anyone immediately.