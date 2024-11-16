Bengaluru to Gain from 281km Circular Railway Project, Announces Union Minister V Somanna

Union Minister V. Somanna announced that Bengaluru will benefit from a new 281-km circular railway project designed to ease travel for the city’s growing population, which is nearing 1.5 crores. The project, currently in the planning stages with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) underway, aims to improve connectivity for Bengaluru’s peripheral areas. Somanna also revealed that the survey for a new circular train service has been completed, complementing the ongoing development of the suburban train network.

As part of infrastructure enhancements, Somanna inaugurated a Rs 3 crore escalator at the KSR railway station and outlined plans for significant upgrades at key stations like Cantonment and Yeshwantpur, which will see Rs 900 crore in investments. These upgraded stations are expected to be completed by January 2026. Additionally, modernization efforts are underway at 60 stations across Karnataka, with the goal of providing facilities comparable to international airports. Notably, the Kengeri station is being revamped under the Amrita Yojana with a Rs 29 crore investment.

Somanna also shared details of a Rs 1,500 crore proposal to modernize Bengaluru’s Majestic railway station, which, once approved, will become one of the country’s premier railway hubs. He highlighted ongoing improvements at other stations in Karnataka, including Kengeri, Ramanagara, and Mysuru, aimed at enhancing facilities and services. The minister emphasized the government’s focus on cleanliness and basic amenities across the state’s railway stations, alongside new train services launched in Tipatur and Nenegudi to further improve regional connectivity.