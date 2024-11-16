Famous Temples Of Lord Hanuman In India

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is regarded to be an embodiment of devotion (Bhakti), service (Seva) and surrender (samarpan, egolessness). He is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is known by various names such as Anjaneya, Anjani Putra, Bajarangabali, Mahaveer, Maruti, Pavanputra, etc.

Lord Hanuman is also called the “Monkey God” in the west since he took birth in the head and body of a monkey. He is the son of the Wind god Vayu and is also the Senapati or Army chief of Lord Rama.

Famous Temples Of Lord Hanuman:

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

This ancient temple’s name translates to “remover of troubles,” and Lord Hanuman is believed to grant wishes and remove obstacles.

Hanuman Garhi, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

One of the most important Hanuman temples, situated near the Ram Mandir. It’s believed praying here ensures success in endeavors.

Salasar Balaji Temple, Salasar, Rajasthan

This temple enshrines a unique, self-manifested idol of Hanuman in his childhood form. Devotees believe it grants wishes and brings prosperity.

Bala Hanuman Temple, Jamnagar, Gujarat

Dedicated to Hanuman’s childhood, this temple is known for its powerful blessings, particularly for removing negative energies and fulfilling wishes.

Hanuman Mandir, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Situated on the banks of the Ganges, this temple is known for its giant Hanuman statue and its association with fulfilling wishes related to health and education.

Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Tamil Nadu

This hilltop temple is one of the most prominent shrines dedicated to Hanuman in South India. It’s associated with granting wishes for strength, courage, and victory.

Jakhoo Temple, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Perched atop Jakhoo Hill, this temple offers panoramic views and is believed to fulfill wishes related to travel and overcoming challenges.

Mahavir Mandir, Patna, Bihar

This grand temple is known for its spiritual aura and its association with fulfilling wishes for success and well-being.

Hampi Hanuman Temple, Karnataka

Nestled amidst the ruins of Vijayanagara, this historic temple is believed to bless devotees with strength, perseverance, and the fulfillment of their desires.

Mehandipur Balaji Temple, Dausa district, Rajasthan

This temple, dedicated to a powerful form of Hanuman, is known for its intense rituals and its ability to help devotees overcome problems and achieve wishes.