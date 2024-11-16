Indian economy to grow 7.2% in 2024: Moody’s Ratings

Mumbai: International rating agency, Moody’s Ratings forecasts a 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India in 2024. It also predicted a growth rate of 6.6% in 2025 and 6.5% in 2026.

‘From a macroeconomic perspective, the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with the mix of solid growth and moderating inflation. We forecast 7.2 per cent growth for calendar year 2024, followed by 6.6 per cent in 2025 and 6.5 per cent in 2026,’ said the US-based global rating agency in its Global Macro Outlook 2025-26.

‘Potential risks to inflation from heightened geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events underscore the RBI’s cautious approach to policy easing. Although the central bank shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral while keeping the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent in October, it will likely retain relatively tight monetary policy settings into next year, given the fairly healthy growth dynamics and inflation risks,’ Moody’s said.

India’s real GDP expanded 6.7 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024. RBI has projected a GDP growth rate of 7.2%, while government expects it to grow in the range of 6.5%-7%.

