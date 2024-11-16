Interesting facts about Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is regarded to be an embodiment of devotion (Bhakti), service (Seva) and surrender (samarpan, egolessness). He is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is known by various names such as Anjaneya, Anjani Putra, Bajarangabali, Mahaveer, Maruti, Pavanputra, etc.

Lord Hanuman is also called the “Monkey God” in the west since he took birth in the head and body of a monkey. He is the son of the Wind god Vayu and is also the Senapati or Army chief of Lord Rama.

Anjana, the mother of Hanuman, was an apsara (supernatural female being) in the court of the god Indra and was condemned to be born on Earth as a vanara. Her curse would only be removed if she gave birth to the incarnation of Lord Shiva, which would result in her becoming a vanara princess and marrying Kesari.

During his mischievous childhood, Hanuman would often trouble sages, and teasing a meditating sage resulted in a curse that made him forget his divine powers. It wasn’t until Jambhavantha reminded Hanuman of his abilities that he remembered them during the search for Sita Mata.

The Hindu scriptures mention eight Chiranjivis (immortals), one of whom is Lord Hanuman. According to legend, he will continue to live on earth till the end of Kaliyuga, chanting Lord Rama’s name and telling stories.

When Goddess Sita offered Hanuman a lovely pearl necklace, he declined, explaining that he couldn’t accept anything without Lord Rama’s name. To demonstrate his love, he ripped out his chest and revealed an image of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Hanuman enquired about the significance of vermilion as he watched Goddess Sita apply it to her forehead. Sita stated that it symbolises Lord Rama’s long life. Hanuman became inspired and covered his entire body in sindoor, demonstrating his intense devotion.

The Brahmachari did have a son. After burning Lanka, a drop of Hanuman’s sweat landed in the mouth of a gigantic fish. Despite Hanuman’s Brahmachari status, this fish gave birth to his son, presenting an unexpected feature.