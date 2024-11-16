Oilmeal exports from India rose 5% in October

Mumbai: Oilmeals export from India rose 5 per cent to 3.05 lakh tonnes in October. It was at 2.89 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. Data released by the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) showed this.

However, during the April-October period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the overall oilmeal exports declined 7 per cent to 23.88 lakh tonnes against 25.66 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year, primarily due to lower shipments of rapeseed and castorseed meals. The rapeseed meal exports dropped to 1.60 lakh tonnes in October from 1.69 lakh tonnes a year ago.

India, traditionally a major exporter of rapeseed meal as cattle feed, shipped about 22 lakh tonnes in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The rapeseed meal exports have fallen 25 per cent in the first seven months of the current fiscal to 11.8 lakh tonnes from 15.1 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Soyabean meal exports increased to 1.14 lakh tonnes in October from 87,060 tonnes a year ago, while groundnut extraction shipments rose to 2,733 tonnes from 1,990 tonnes. Castorseed meal exports declined to 27,960 tonnes from 31,469 tonnes a year earlier.

Major export destinations include South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, Iran, and Taiwan.