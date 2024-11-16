Powerful Hanuman Mantras for Success And Prosperity

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is regarded to be an embodiment of devotion (Bhakti), service (Seva) and surrender (samarpan, egolessness). He is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is known by various names such as Anjaneya, Anjani Putra, Bajarangabali, Mahaveer, Maruti, Pavanputra, etc.

Lord Hanuman is also called the “Monkey God” in the west since he took birth in the head and body of a monkey. He is the son of the Wind god Vayu and is also the Senapati or Army chief of Lord Rama.

1. Hanuman Moola Mantra

Om Hanumate Namah?”

Meaning:

All Hail Lord Hanuman

2. Hanuman Beej Mantra

“Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate

Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha”

Meaning:

We plead to the divine Lord Hanuman, who is known to be the messenger and server of the Lord Rama.

3. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

“Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi?

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat?”

Meaning:

We pray to the divine son of Anjana and the son of the Wind God Vayu, may Lord Hanuman lead our mind towards knowledge and intellect.

4. Anjaneya Mantra

“Om Shree Vajradehaya Ramabhakthaya Vayuputhraya Namosthuthe”

Meaning:

Salutations to the divine one whose body is tough and strong. He is the son of the Lord of wind and the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. To Pavanputra Lord Hanuman, I bow down always.

5. Manojavam Maarutatulyavegam Mantra

“Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham?

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye?”

Meaning:

This mantra means that I take refuge in Lord Hanuman, the one, who is as swift a leopard and as fast as wind. He is the master of all senses. I urge him to give me excellence, strength, intellect, and wisdom. He is the son of the wind god and chief of all the Vanaars. Hence, to that Messenger of Lord Rama, I take refuge in him, by bowing down before him.