Sandeep Varier likely to join Congress after fallout with BJP ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Sandeep Varier, formerly associated with the BJP, is set to join the Congress party following a fallout with the BJP leadership. His decision comes after weeks of discussions with Congress leaders and final approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) last night. The announcement is significant as it coincides with the final stages of campaigning for the Palakkad by-election.

Varier’s exit from the BJP stems from a growing rift with the leadership, particularly after being denied the Palakkad seat. Feeling marginalized within the party, his grievances deepened following his removal from key responsibilities, including his role as a spokesperson. Although reinstated during the Lok Sabha elections by BJP state president K. Surendran, Sandeep continued to express dissatisfaction over the lack of recognition and support.

Before finalizing his move to Congress, Varier also explored options with the CPI(M) and CPI, engaging in discussions with leaders like A.K. Balan. While the CPI(M) showed interest, they conditioned his acceptance on a public declaration of a secular stance. Unable to meet this requirement, Sandeep ultimately chose Congress as his new political platform.