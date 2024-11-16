State government announces prize scheme for passengers who book bus tickets online: Details

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has launched a prize scheme for passengers who book tickets online for state transport corporation buses. The prize scheme applies for tickets of MTC buses operating within Chennai city and SETC buses providing inter-state services.

Three commuters who book tickets online for SETC and seven other TNSTCs between November 21 and January 20 next year will be rewarded with prizes, including a two-wheeler, an LED smart TV, and a refrigerator. The first prize is a two-wheeler, the second prize is a smart TV, and the third prize is a refrigerator.

All commuters who book tickets during this 60-day period, which includes festivals, extended holidays, and weekends, are eligible to participate. The winners will be announced after Pongal in January next year. Bookings can be made on the official portal https://www.tnstc.in/OTRSOnline/ or the TNSTC mobile application.

The monthly prize scheme has been operational since last June. Each month, 13 winners are selected and top 3 of them receive Rs 10,000 each, while the remaining winners are awarded Rs 2,000 each. The lucky draw scheme, starting on November 21, will not impact the ongoing cash rewards scheme for e-ticket holders.