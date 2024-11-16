UAE authority announces extended Dubai Metro timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has extended operating hours of Dubai Metro. The times were extended from 5am on Saturday, November 16 to 2am on Sunday, November 17. This extended timings is to accommodate individuals who will be attending the Emirates Loves India Day event.

The UAE will be joining the Indian community’s celebration of the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali’ with a grand event at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Saturday, 16 November. Free concerts have been lined up with Badshah, Jonita Gandhi and Indie Rock band Avial set to perform. The event is set to commence at 11am and will run till 11pm.

Also Read; Indian Railway announces rescheduling of train services: Full list

Meanwhile, RTA also announced that parking spots will be available around Zabeel Park from 11am to 12am on Saturday, November 16.In addition, free shuttle buses will also be available from the parking lots at Al Wasl Football Club and at Boom Village to and from the event location.