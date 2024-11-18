Chaos erupts at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan during Pushpa 2 promotion

A chaotic scene unfolded at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday during a promotional event for Pushpa 2, as fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The large crowd, eager to see the stars, led to a section breaking through barricades and hurling footwear when denied closer access to the celebrities.

The promotional event, which is set to continue into the night, drew significant attention. Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Patna, denied claims of police resorting to lathi charges to control the situation, as reported by some media outlets. Mishra clarified that only those attempting to breach the barricades were removed, and adequate security personnel had been deployed to maintain order.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh assured that the situation was under control, ensuring safety at the event. Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel, is slated for a worldwide release on December 5, further fueling excitement among fans. The incident highlighted the overwhelming enthusiasm for the film’s promotion.