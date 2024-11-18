Tata Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron’s iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu: Report

Tata Electronics is set to acquire a majority stake in Pegatron’s sole iPhone manufacturing plant in India, forming a new joint venture. This strategic move will solidify Tata’s position as a key Apple supplier and align with Apple’s efforts to diversify its supply chain beyond China. Tata will hold a 60% stake, managing daily operations, while Pegatron will retain 40% and provide technical expertise. The deal, valued undisclosed, follows Apple’s support for Pegatron’s decision to sell the Indian plant.

Tata’s growing involvement in iPhone production is evident with its acquisition of Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka and the construction of a new facility in Tamil Nadu. This latest joint venture with Pegatron will further bolster Tata’s manufacturing capabilities and contribute to India’s increasing role in global iPhone production. Analysts predict that India’s share of iPhone shipments will rise to 20-25% this year, with the Tata-Pegatron plant becoming the third major iPhone manufacturing facility in the country.

The Tata-Pegatron joint venture is expected to apply for regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India in the coming days. This partnership signifies a significant step forward for both companies and highlights India’s emergence as a crucial hub for global electronics manufacturing.