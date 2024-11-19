Bengaluru’s Church Street to close for a week for maintenance, beautification

Bengaluru’s Church Street will be closed for a week for repairs and beautification in preparation for the upcoming ‘BLR Habba’ festival, organized by the Unboxing BLR Foundation. This initiative, part of the ‘Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge’ program, is a collaboration between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the foundation. The project includes road and footpath repairs, upgraded drainage systems, new streetlights, better garbage management, and decorative greenery to enhance the street’s appeal.

Under an agreement with BBMP, the Unboxing BLR Foundation will manage Church Street for the next two years, aiming to transform it into a vibrant destination. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath praised the partnership as a successful public-private collaboration, while Unboxing BLR Chairman Prashant Prakash emphasized creating an inspiring space for residents and tourists. However, local traders are concerned about the week-long closure’s potential impact on their struggling businesses, and activists have criticized BBMP for outsourcing a public road’s maintenance to a private entity, demanding greater transparency in the agreement.

Church Street, redeveloped for ?18 crore under the TenderSURE project, has faced recurring maintenance issues, including loose cobblestones and traffic disruptions. Critics argue that despite significant investments, public funds should ensure consistent upkeep, with many questioning BBMP’s decision to hand over management to a private organization. The road’s frequent repairs have drawn attention to the need for accountability in maintaining public infrastructure.