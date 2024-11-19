CM Yogi Announces Essay, Debate Contests for Constitution Day 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting to discuss the planning and execution of major events slated for 2025, a year of historical significance. It will mark the 150th birth anniversaries of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar and the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Additionally, the year will commemorate 50 years since the Emergency, labeled as the “murder of democracy,” and will also be dedicated to themes of national unity, good governance, and the elimination of poverty. A series of events, including the ‘Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution,’ will begin on December 26, 2024, focusing on Constitution adoption, unity, and awareness campaigns through debates, essay writing, and educational programs across the state.

To honor these milestones, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh will feature a Constitution Gallery showcasing the history of the Constituent Assembly and the drafting process of the Indian Constitution through interactive displays. Similarly, a gallery will highlight Bhagwan Birsa Munda and tribal culture, while museums in Balrampur and other locations will preserve and promote tribal heritage. Celebrations for Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary will center around national unity, with the Home Department acting as the nodal agency, and Atal Research Chairs will be established in universities to commemorate Vajpayee’s legacy of good governance. Programs on Ahilyabai Holkar’s contributions to Indian cultural revival during foreign invasions will include seminars and debates in schools and colleges.

The 50th anniversary of the Emergency will focus on educating the younger generation about its impact on democracy, with events like a conference of democracy defenders. The Information Department will develop an action plan to execute this initiative. CM Adityanath also highlighted the opportunities provided by the Prayagraj Kumbh for showcasing India’s cultural and constitutional legacy to international visitors, ensuring these commemorative events reflect the state’s historical and cultural pride.