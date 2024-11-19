Naxal leader Vikram Gowda killed in Udupi operation

In a combing operation conducted by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) in the Kabbinale area of Hebri taluk, Udupi district, top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an encounter. The operation, based on intelligence about Naxal movement, led to the ANF intercepting a group of five Naxals. The encounter ensued when the Naxals opened fire, prompting retaliation that resulted in Gowda’s death. The remaining members of the group reportedly fled into the forest. This marks the first Naxal encounter in Udupi district in over 13 years.

Gowda, a commander of the Netravati unit within the Naxal movement, had been a significant figure in orchestrating activities across regions like Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, and Karkala. His group had reportedly visited Kabbinale village the previous night to gather supplies. Increased Naxal activities in the area had prompted intensified combing operations by law enforcement agencies.

Among the Naxals who escaped were identified members Mundgaru Latha, Jayanna, and Vanajaksi. According to police, they had returned to Udupi’s forest areas from Kerala two months ago. Security forces have launched a manhunt to locate the fugitives, aiming to curtail the resurgence of Naxal activities in the region.