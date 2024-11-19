Southern Railway announces changes in train services: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section on November 19th and 26th, 2024. These changes were announced due to ongoing engineering works.

The Line Block and Signal Block will be enforced between Basin Bridge and Vysarpadi Jiva stations from 23:10 hrs to 06:40 hrs on the specified dates, impacting several express trains.

Diversion of Express Trains:

Indore – Kochuveli Superfast Express (Train No. 22645): Departing Indore at 16:45 hrs on November 18th and 25th, the train will bypass Dr. MGR Chennai Central and be diverted via Korukkupet, Vysarpadi Jiva, and Perambur, with an added stop at Perambur at 23:25 hrs (arrival) and 23:30 hrs (departure).

Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express (Train No. 13351): Departing Dhanbad at 11:35 hrs on November 18th and 25th, this train will also skip Dr. MGR Chennai Central and be diverted via the same route, stopping at Perambur from 23:35 hrs to 23:40 hrs.

Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (Train No. 13352): Departing Alappuzha at 06:00 hrs on November 21st and 28th, it will bypass Dr. MGR Chennai Central and be rerouted via Perambur, Vysarpadi Jiva, and Korukkupet, with an additional stop at Perambur from 21:55 hrs to 22:05 hrs.

Kochuveli – Korba Superfast Express (Train No. 22648): Leaving Kochuveli at 06:15 hrs on November 21st and 28th, it will be diverted similarly and stop at Perambur from 23:15 hrs to 23:25 hrs.

Palakkad – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express (Train No. 22652): Scheduled to leave Palakkad at 16:10 hrs on November 19th and 26th, this service will run via Dindigul, Villupuram, and Chennai Egmore, skipping multiple stops but adding new halts at Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Egmore.

Change in Destination:

The Yercaud Superfast Express (Train No. 22650) from Erode will terminate at Chennai Beach station instead of Dr. MGR Chennai Central on November 19th and 26th.

Short Termination:

The Chennai Superfast Mail (Train No. 12658) from KSR Bengaluru, scheduled to leave at 22:40 hrs, will terminate at Avadi station on both dates.

Rescheduling of Trains:

Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12007) from Chennai Central to Mysuru will leave at 06:45 hrs instead of 06:00 hrs on November 20th and 27th.

Kovai Express (Train No. 12675) from Chennai Central to Coimbatore will depart at 06:50 hrs instead of 06:10 hrs.

Sapthagiri Express (Train No. 16057) from Chennai Central to Tirupati will be rescheduled to 06:55 hrs instead of 06:25 hrs.