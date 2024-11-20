Biden Approves Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

President Joe Biden has approved the delivery of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russian forces advancing in the eastern regions. A U.S. official confirmed the decision, highlighting that the mines will be deployed exclusively within Ukrainian territory, with assurances they will not target civilian-populated areas. This measure is part of a broader strategy to enhance Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian ground forces, particularly in strategically contested zones.

Unlike Russian land mines, the U.S.-supplied mines are “non-persistent,” designed to deactivate after a set period, reducing long-term risks to civilians. This represents an escalation in the munitions provided by the U.S., which had already supplied anti-tank mines. The anti-personnel mines offer Ukraine an additional means to slow Russian advances while minimizing post-conflict dangers to the population.

The move comes amid heightened tensions, with Russia recently warning of potential nuclear responses to increased Western military involvement in Ukraine. Following Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles on Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike, stating that broader conventional attacks could trigger such action. Moscow has cautioned NATO members, including the U.S., Britain, and France, that providing long-range missiles to Ukraine could lead to Russia considering them direct participants in the conflict.