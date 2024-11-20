Brixton Motorcycles launches Crossfire 500XC in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Chinese-owned British motorcycle brand, Brixton Motorcycles launched the Crossfire 500XC in India. The bike is launched in the Indian markets in collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors. This new model is a neo-retro scrambler version of the popular Crossfire 500X. It is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Crossfire 500XC flaunts a modern-retro scrambler design. It features a high-mounted beak fender, stubby visor, and a headlamp guard. It comes with a radiator guard and racing-style number plates on the side panels.

The motorcycle features 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels fitted with tubeless dual-purpose tyres. Suspension is managed by fully adjustable KYB upside-down forks at the front and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustability. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, equipped with J.Juan callipers for precision stopping power. The Crossfire 500XC comes with all-LED lighting and dual-channel ABS by Bosch.

The bike is powered by a 486cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 47bhp at 8,500rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.