Curfew Eased in Imphal Valley, Residents Rush for Essentials

In Manipur’s Imphal valley, the curfew was temporarily lifted from 5 am to 10 am on Wednesday, leading to a surge of activity in the markets of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts. The relaxation came after some improvement in the law and order situation, which had been tense since November 16 due to widespread mob violence. This violence had resulted in the burning, vandalism, and looting of the homes and properties of several legislators, including a minister. As a result, many politicians set up bunkers at their residences, and security measures were intensified.

During the curfew relaxation, residents rushed to buy essential goods, and long lines formed at reopened petrol pumps. However, educational institutions remained closed, and mobile data services continued to be suspended in nine districts, although broadband services were partially restored. No new incidents of violence were reported, and additional security forces, including the army and paramilitary, were deployed to maintain peace. The violence had been sparked by the killing of six civilians, including three women and three children, in the Jiribam district.

The Naga Women’s Union condemned the recent killings, especially the deaths of women and children, calling them acts of cowardice and a violation of basic human decency. The union appealed to both the Meitei and Kuki communities to refrain from targeting civilians and committing acts of violence against women and children. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured that those responsible for the crimes would be brought to justice.