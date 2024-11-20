Emirate in UAE New Year’s Eve celebration festival

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has announced an extensive celebration for the New Year’s Eve. The RAK NYE Festival will take place on December 31, 2024 and has free entry for all visitors. However, some activities along with food and beverages will be chargeable. The site – located at a short 4-minute drive from BM Resort – will have parking spots close to the festival grounds.

Renowned artists are set to perform at the event, including Mukhtaar (Arabic rap), Fahmil Khan Band (Bollywood music), and an international DJ. The fireworks display will begin just before midnight.

The fireworks can be enjoyed from several vantage points, including the entire Marjan Island, the waterfront area between Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the RAK NYE Festival grounds, and parking zones like Dhayah, Jais, Yanas, and Rams.BBQ and camping

BBQ is only allowed in the Al Rams Parking zone, which is equipped with designated BBQ areas and disposal bins for charcoal.