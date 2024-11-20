Guyana, Barbados to honor PM Modi with top awards, raising international accolades to 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive top national honors from Guyana and Barbados, adding to his growing tally of international accolades, now totaling 19. Guyana will confer its highest distinction, the “Order of Excellence,” while Barbados will present him with the “Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.” These awards follow Nigeria’s recent recognition of Modi with the “Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger” (GCON), marking his contributions to India-Nigeria relations and his leadership in fostering international partnerships.

Modi’s recent diplomatic engagements have highlighted his focus on strengthening ties with the Caribbean and African nations. Dominica also announced it would bestow its highest honor, the “Dominica Award of Honour,” on Modi for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a significant vaccine donation. The award recognizes India’s broader contributions to Dominica in healthcare, education, and climate resilience, underlining Modi’s global advocacy for sustainable development and international cooperation.

During his visit to Guyana, Modi was warmly received by President Irfan Ali and other officials, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the nation in over five decades. His agenda includes addressing the Guyanese parliament, celebrating the 320,000-strong Indian diaspora, and participating in the India-CARICOM Summit. The visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening cultural and economic ties with the Caribbean region while exploring new areas of collaboration.