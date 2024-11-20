Kerala Transport Minister: Free instant download of digital driving licenses

Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar announced that individuals who pass their driving test can now download their digital driving licenses on the same day. The digital license, accessible via a mobile phone, is fully valid during checks by the police or the Motor Vehicles Department, as per the Motor Vehicles Act of India, which does not mandate a printed copy. This step streamlines the licensing process and ensures convenience for the public.

Clarifying rumors about a Rs 200 service charge for digital licenses, the Minister assured that no additional fees are imposed. Payment is required only for those opting for a printed license delivered by post, but printing is optional. Individuals may print the license themselves, ensuring the QR code remains clear and scannable. Kerala is now the third state in India to adopt digital licenses, aiming to enhance efficiency and accessibility.

Addressing delays in issuing physical licenses, the Minister stated that introducing digital licenses resolves this issue effectively. Plans are also underway to digitize vehicle registration certificates (RC books) as part of broader efforts to modernize services. To assist citizens, the Minister released a tutorial video on social media demonstrating how to download the digital license from the Parivahan website.