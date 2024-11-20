Lionel Messi, Argentina team to play in Kerala next year: Sports Minister

Kerala’s Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman confirmed on November 20 that the Argentina football team, including star player Lionel Messi, will be visiting the state next year. The announcement came after successful discussions between the Kerala government and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) in Spain. Kochi is being considered as the primary venue for the match, with the opponent team yet to be revealed. FIFA officials will also visit Kerala to assist with the event’s preparations.

Two exhibition matches will be held in Kerala, with Minister Abdurahiman expressing optimism after the fruitful talks in Madrid. The delegation from the AFA will visit Kerala soon to finalize details. In addition to the exhibition matches, the AFA has shown interest in collaborating with the Kerala government to establish football academies in the state, which could improve local sports infrastructure.

The proposed visit is expected to draw massive excitement in Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, where the Argentina team, led by Messi, has a huge fan base. This visit will not only boost the state’s football culture but also provide opportunities for growing the sport through partnerships and new training facilities.