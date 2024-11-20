Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Voting underway in all 288 seats

Maharashtra is witnessing a crucial electoral exercise as voting takes place for all 288 assembly constituencies, which include 234 general seats, 29 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The contest features 4,140 candidates in the fray after 2,938 withdrawals. The total eligible voter base stands at 9.7 crore, comprising 5 crore men, 4.69 crore women, and 6,101 third-gender voters. Among them, 47,392 centenarians and over 22 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 are participating. Security measures have been enhanced, and facilities for the elderly and differently-abled voters are in place.

The electoral showdown pits the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The BJP is contesting 148 seats, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) fields candidates in 80, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in 53. Meanwhile, the MVA has allocated 103 seats to Congress, 89 to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and 87 to NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), with six seats reserved for smaller allies. The Election Commission has appointed the BMC commissioner as the district election officer for Mumbai to ensure smooth poll management in the state’s financial hub.

Voting is being conducted amid tight security, with officials urging citizens to exercise their democratic right. The Election Commission has introduced measures to support vulnerable voters at polling stations. Results are expected on November 23, shaping Maharashtra’s political future.