Peshawar Violence: Mob Attacks Police Station Over Quran Desecration

A violent protest erupted in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday after allegations of Quran desecration. A mob of approximately 2,000 people attacked the Khazana police station, demanding custody of the accused who was already in police detention. The protesters hurled stones at the police station, injuring several officers, including a senior police official. Police responded by firing tear gas and warning shots to disperse the crowd.

The protest disrupted traffic on Charsadda Road for several hours. Local authorities, including senior police officials, negotiated with community leaders to de-escalate the situation. The mob eventually dispersed after assurances of swift legal action against the accused. Police are investigating the incident and have vowed to prosecute those involved in the attack.

While there were no reported fatalities, several individuals, including police officers and some protesters, sustained injuries. The exact number of injured protesters remains unclear, as no injured individuals were reported at the Lady Reading Hospital.