UK Parliament to Summon Elon Musk Over X’s Role in August Riots ‘Disinformation’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk may soon be summoned by the UK Parliament to address concerns over the role of his social media platform, X, in spreading misinformation during the riots that shook Britain in August 2024. Chi Onwurah, chair of Parliament’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee, announced the launch of an inquiry into the impact of social media on the unrest. Onwurah expressed her intent to invite Musk, citing his influential position and strong views on free speech, misinformation, and society, as well as his advisory role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

The riots, which occurred from July 30 to August 5, were triggered by false claims linking a mass stabbing in Southport to a Muslim asylum seeker. Far-right groups used social media platforms, including X, to mobilize participants, leading to widespread violence, arson, and looting across England and Northern Ireland. By September, over 800 charges had been filed. Musk, who criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government for its handling of the unrest, faced backlash from UK ministers, further straining relations between Musk and the Labour-led administration.

The inquiry underscores the UK’s focus on holding tech platforms accountable for spreading harmful content. Onwurah highlighted the riots’ dangerous real-world consequences, stressing the need to prevent similar incidents in the future. While British ministers have softened their tone, expressing openness to engaging with Musk, his decision to participate in the inquiry remains uncertain. The outcome could influence the broader debate on tech regulation and government oversight of social media.