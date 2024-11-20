UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges new PPP policy to attract investments

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a revamp of Uttar Pradesh’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy to better accommodate the growing interest from the private sector and create a forward-looking framework. During a high-level meeting, he noted that around 10% of the investment proposals received at the Global Investors Summit-2023 were linked to PPP projects, reflecting the effectiveness of the current policy. However, he stressed the need for improvements to meet evolving demands and attract more investment.

The Chief Minister outlined key areas for enhancement, including project identification, stakeholder consultation, bid preparation, procurement, contract management, and post-implementation oversight. He directed officials to draft a new PPP policy that addresses these critical aspects and aligns with the state’s broader investment goals.

Additionally, Adityanath proposed setting up a dedicated PPP cell within Invest UP to spearhead the initiative. The cell will be tasked with developing the PPP framework, advising government departments, improving inter-departmental coordination, facilitating private investments, and ensuring projects align with existing government schemes to drive economic growth.