VLF introduces new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian two-wheeler giant VLF aka Velocifero has launched new electric scooter called Tennis in the Indian markets. The model has been released at the starting price of Rs Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Interested customers now can purchase the battery-powered scooter in three colours – black, white, and red.

The vehicle is available in two variants in the global market. However, for the Indian customers, the company decided to introduce the model in 1500W trim. It is equipped with a 2.1kW motor, which links to a 2.5kWh motor. The whole setup allows the model to provide a decent range of up to 130km on a single charge.

Also Read: Easy ways to free up the Gmail space on your smartphone

The newly launched VLF Tennis comes with sleek and minimalistic design elements. At the front, it gets an appealing rectangular LED projector headlight unit, paired with integrated DRLs, while the indicators have been installed down on the fenders.

The vehicle offers a decent space on the front legroom and gets a single seating arrangement with grab handles for the pillion. Tennis electric scooter comes with three ride modes, a fully Bluetooth-enabled TFT with smartphone connectivity. It runs on stylish 12-inch wheels, complimented by disc brakes at both ends, and supported by telescopic front forks.