VP Dhankhar Highlights Inclusion, Empowerment at Special Olympics

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the opening of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition in New Delhi, underscored India’s cultural ethos of inclusivity and respect for Divyangjan. He highlighted the Special Olympics as a celebration of dignity and empowerment for specially-abled individuals, reflecting India’s long-standing values of spirituality and divinity. Dhankhar lauded the athletes for their perseverance and resilience, calling them champions not only on the field but in life, overcoming challenges with unmatched vigor and enthusiasm.

Expressing concern over the growing digital addiction among youth, Dhankhar urged parents to encourage children to engage in real-world sports and avoid excessive screen time. He emphasized the universal appeal of sports as a barrier-breaking language and a source of hope, especially when involving specially-abled athletes. Dhankhar also highlighted the role of Divyangjan in nation-building, noting that India’s governance has embraced inclusivity through initiatives ensuring their active participation in democratic processes.

Dhankhar praised the steps taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to empower Divyangjan, including the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, special provisions in elections, and increased educational reservations. He acknowledged the establishment of institutions like the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre and the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, as well as the development of a disability sports center in Gwalior, reaffirming India’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for specially-abled individuals.