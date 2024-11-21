40 booked for vandalizing polling booths, EVMs

Police have registered a case against approximately 40 individuals for allegedly vandalizing three polling booths and damaging electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Ghatnandur, located in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The incident occurred during assembly elections on Wednesday. Armed with wooden sticks and sharp weapons, the accused reportedly attacked polling stations set up in Someshwar School, a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school, and a girls’ ZP school around 1:30 PM. Some police personnel guarding the booths were injured in the violence.

The attack was reportedly triggered by a viral video showing Madhav Jadhav, a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader, being beaten in Kanherwadi village. Following the assault, the administration swiftly replaced the damaged EVMs, ensuring voting continued without disruption. The votes cast before the machines were replaced remain intact and will be counted during the result declaration, according to the district collector.

A case has been filed at Ambajogai Rural Police Station under charges including attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and using criminal force against public servants. Additional sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act have also been invoked against the accused.