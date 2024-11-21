Indian Railways to operate 18 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to operate 18 special train services during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. These trains were announced to accommodate heavy passenger surge during the pilgrimage season.

The Moula Ali – Kollam (07143) service will operate on December 6, 13, 20, and 27. The return service, Kollam – Moula Ali (07144), will run on December 8, 15, 22, and 29. Each train will feature First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches to cater to passengers of different travel preferences.

Train services from Machilipatnam to Kollam will begin on December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. While that of Kollam to Machilipatnam will run on December 4, 11, 18, 25, and January 1.

Also Read: IndiGo introduces daily direct flights to this country: Details

Every special train will pass through the following stations — Cherlapalli, Bhuvanagiri, Janagama, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, and Khammam. Travellers can avail of advance bookings for these special trains starting from 8 a.m. on November 20.

For more details, travellers can visit the official SCR website or consult railway booking counters.