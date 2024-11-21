Karnataka CM: Cancel BPL cards for govt staff, taxpayers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Food Department to limit the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards to government employees and income taxpayers only. The directive follows criticism and public outcry over an ongoing campaign targeting ineligible BPL cardholders, which also drew sharp attacks from the opposition BJP. The Chief Minister emphasized that any cards revoked outside these criteria must be reinstated immediately.

Siddaramaiah clarified that BPL cards for government employees and taxpayers would be converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) cards, while unauthorized cancellations would lead to disciplinary action. He outlined additional criteria for card cancellation, including families owning over 7.5 acres of agricultural land, vehicles with engine capacities exceeding 100cc (excluding livelihood vehicles), or individuals engaged as contractors, APMC traders, or commission agents. Households paying monthly electricity bills above Rs. 450 would also forfeit their BPL status.

This revised approach aims to balance fair distribution of benefits with public concerns. Families who had their cards wrongly canceled under the earlier campaign and do not meet the stated criteria are expected to have their BPL cards reinstated. The move seeks to ensure government support reaches those genuinely in need while addressing political and public backlash.