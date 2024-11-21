Kerala HC directs further investigation into Minister Cherian’s Constitution remarks

The Kerala High Court has ordered a fresh investigation into allegations against Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian for allegedly insulting the Constitution during a speech in July 2022. The court overturned the police’s earlier clean chit to the minister and set aside a lower court’s acceptance of the report, citing shortcomings in the initial probe, which it deemed hastily conducted. It directed the Crime Branch to carry out the further investigation. The decision came in response to a plea seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

Reacting to the verdict, Cherian expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the High Court should have heard his side before issuing its order. He emphasized that the court’s directive was focused on the quality of the police investigation rather than the content of his alleged remarks. Cherian dismissed calls for his resignation, asserting that the issue lacks ethical or moral grounds for such action, as the earlier investigation cleared him, and the matter could still be appealed in higher courts.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led UDF renewed demands for Cherian’s resignation, accusing him of influencing the investigation due to his ministerial position. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for reinstating Cherian in the cabinet after his initial resignation in July 2022, following public and political outcry. Satheesan argued that an impartial probe would be impossible as long as Cherian remains a minister, further intensifying political tensions in the state.