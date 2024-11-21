Know how your body regulates its temperature

Scientists have discovered the neurons in animals that control body temperature, but what is body temperature and how is it managed? The optimal body temperature for humans and many other mammals is 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature regulates all regulatory activities. The functions are compromised when their body temperature noticeably deviates from the usual range, which can result in heat stroke, hypothermia, and, in the worst case scenario, death.

However, if body temperature can be artificially brought into the normal range, these problems could be addressed. According to studies from Nagoya University in Japan, the preoptic region of the brain has a set of neurons known as EP3 neurons that are essential for controlling body temperature in animals. The hypothalamus’ preoptic region regulates the body’s essential processes. They discovered that although blocking these neurons’ activity increased body temperature, stimulating them decreased it.

The research also shown that EP3 neurons in the preoptic region play a significant role in controlling body temperature by secreting GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, which inhibits sympathetic responses by sending signals to dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH) neurons. The study stated that GABA is a significant inhibitor of neuronal excitation. In order to maintain homeostasis, which is the state of the organism’s optimal functioning and encompasses numerous factors including body temperature and fluid balance, the sympathetic nervous system is always operating at a fundamental level.

The study indicated that in a hot environment, signals are amplified to decrease sympathetic outputs, resulting in higher blood flows in the skin to assist heat radiation and prevent heat stroke. To prevent hypothermia, sympathetic outputs—which encourage the generation of heat in brown adipose tissue and other organs—are activated less frequently in cold environments. According to the study, PGE2, a mediator known as prostaglandin E generated in response to infection, works on EP3 neurons to decrease their activity, which activates sympathetic outputs to cause fever.