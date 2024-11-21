Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies at 60

Malayalam film and television actor Meghanathan passed away on Thursday, November 21, at the age of 60. He had been undergoing treatment for breathing-related issues at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His funeral is set to take place later in the day in Shoranur. Meghanathan, the son of renowned actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair, hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and was the third child in his family.

Meghanathan began his acting career in 1983 with the Malayalam film Asthram and went on to leave a lasting mark on the industry over a career spanning three decades. He appeared in more than 50 films, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft. Some of his notable works include Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Chenkol, Prayikkara Pappan, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum. His ability to portray a wide range of characters earned him acclaim in the Malayalam cinema.

Educated at Asan Memorial Association in Chennai and later earning a diploma in Automobile Engineering in Coimbatore, Meghanathan ultimately followed his passion for acting, inspired by his father. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and their daughter, Parvathi, with whom he resided in Shoranur, Palakkad.