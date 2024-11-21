Rajnath urges embracing Buddhist principles to resolve conflicts at ASEAN meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for adopting Buddhist principles to address global conflicts and preserve the international order at a regional security conclave in Vientiane, Laos. Speaking at the ASEAN defence ministers’ meeting and its dialogue partners, Singh emphasized the value of peaceful coexistence in a polarized world. He highlighted India’s long-standing commitment to dialogue and negotiation in addressing complex issues, from border disputes to trade agreements, as a testament to its adherence to these principles.

Addressing his counterparts, including China’s representative, Singh stressed the importance of open communication in building trust and fostering sustainable international partnerships. He noted that dialogue has consistently yielded positive results for global stability and harmony. On the Indo-Pacific, he reiterated India’s stance on upholding freedom of navigation, lawful commerce, and adherence to international law, emphasizing that a fair Code of Conduct for the South China Sea must respect the rights of all nations, not just those involved in negotiations.

Singh’s remarks came amidst rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific due to China’s growing assertiveness. He underscored the need for the Code of Conduct to align with international laws, especially the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, to ensure a balanced and lawful approach in the region. This reflects India’s broader vision of promoting peace, stability, and cooperation on the global stage through dialogue and adherence to established international norms.