Seven dead, multiple injured in Jharkhand bus accident

At least seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured on Thursday when a Patna-bound bus overturned in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. The accident occurred near the Gorhar Police Station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, as the bus overturned while navigating a turn, according to police officials.

The bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was en route from Kolkata to Patna when the mishap took place. Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed the deaths and indicated that some passengers might still be trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue operations are ongoing.