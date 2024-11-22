BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi wins MENA’s Best Cultural Project 2024

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has been recognized as the Best Cultural Project Across MENA 2024 and the Best Cultural Project in the UAE, celebrating its remarkable architecture, cultural significance, and contributions to society. The prestigious MEED Project Awards, which have set the benchmark for project excellence in the region since 2007, honored the temple for its innovation, sustainability, and engineering ingenuity. These accolades, chosen from over 40 nominations across diverse categories, highlight the temple’s impact on the region’s cultural and project landscape.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, accepted the awards virtually, emphasizing the mandir’s role in promoting unity and harmony. He attributed the achievement to the visionary support of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and spiritual guidance from Mahant Swami Maharaj, whose efforts have fostered inclusivity and love. Inaugurated on February 14, 2024, the temple is a marvel of craftsmanship, featuring over 30,000 intricately carved stone pieces blending Indian and Arabic artistry, embodying cross-cultural harmony.

Beyond its architectural brilliance, the mandir showcases narratives from Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, along with 250 stories from various ancient civilizations, including Arabian, Egyptian, and Mesopotamian cultures. These elements promote universal values of peace and understanding. The project has drawn support from both Indian and UAE leaders, with dignitaries such as Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visiting the temple and acknowledging its significance in fostering cultural and spiritual connections.