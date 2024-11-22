CM Yogi Advocates Global Peace with ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at Chief Justices’ Meet

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India’s commitment to global peace, rooted in the motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family), during the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow. Addressing 178 Chief Justices and delegates from 56 nations, he highlighted Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, which advocates peaceful international relations. The event coincided with the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years since the Constitution’s adoption. Yogi underscored the adverse effects of war on 2.5 billion children globally and reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s message at the UN: war is not a solution.

The Chief Minister commended the City Montessori School (CMS) and its founder, Dr. Jagdish Gandhi, for fostering dialogue among global judicial leaders through the conference. He praised the contributions of Dr. Bharti Gandhi and Geeta Gandhi Kingdon in making the event a success. Yogi called for global leaders to work towards a safe and sustainable future, echoing India’s constitutional values of moral and respectful conflict resolution.

Highlighting India’s active role in international forums like the UN, Yogi described the summit as a vital platform for cooperation and promoting global harmony. Attendees included former heads of state, global judicial leaders, and schoolchildren, with discussions reinforcing India’s dedication to world welfare and peaceful coexistence.