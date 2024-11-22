SC urges Delhi govt to maintain GRAP 4, set up entry checkpoints amid pollution crisis

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the continuation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) for at least three more days to combat Delhi’s severe air pollution. Highlighting the urgency of the crisis, the court emphasized the need for strict measures to reduce the alarmingly high levels of pollution in the national capital and surrounding areas. The directive was issued during a hearing on a plea demanding enforcement of steps to improve Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI).

The court instructed the Delhi government and police to immediately establish checkpoints at all 113 entry points to the city. It stressed the importance of ensuring that personnel stationed there are adequately informed about permissible essential goods under GRAP-4. The court noted that only 13 major entry points currently have vigilance, with most others unmanned, leading to unchecked truck entry. It also criticized the lack of compliance with GRAP-4 measures despite earlier orders from the apex court and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed the use of CCTV footage from the 13 manned entry points and ordered its submission to the amicus curiae for review. To ensure compliance, the court assigned 13 lawyers to visit various entry points and verify the implementation of GRAP-4 guidelines. The move is part of a broader effort to enhance enforcement and accountability in addressing Delhi’s air pollution crisis.