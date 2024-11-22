Three Arrested Over Nursing Student Ammu Sajeevan’s Death

Three nursing students from Pathanamthitta, Kerala—Aleena Dileep, AT Akshitha, and Anjana Madhu—have been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of Ammu Sajeevan, their classmate. The arrests were based on a combination of forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and statements from the accused. The three suspects underwent medical examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.

Ammu’s family alleged that constant mental harassment by her classmates drove her to end her life. Key evidence includes a suicide note-like message found in Ammu’s room, a report from the college’s internal inquiry, the father’s allegations of bullying, and written confessions from the accused admitting their involvement. Data retrieved from Ammu’s mobile phone also supported the claims of harassment.

The family has expressed dissatisfaction with the response from college authorities, who allegedly failed to act on prior complaints about the harassment. They plan to demand a high-level investigation into the case. Ammu, a final-year nursing student at S.M.E. College, Chuttippara, died last Friday after falling from her hostel building, which the family believes was a result of the relentless bullying she endured.