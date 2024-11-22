UAE National Day holiday for private sector announced

Dubai: The UAE Government announced National Day holiday for private sector employees. Employees working in the private sector in the UAE will get a 4-day weekend for this year’s National Day celebrations, now called Eid Al Etihad. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced this.

December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, will be paid holidays for those working in the public sector. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, the National Day break becomes a four-day weekend. Regular working hours at ministries and federal entities will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

The UAE Government earlier announced the same holidays for those working in ministries and federal entities. A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.