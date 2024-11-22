UAE National Day holiday for public sector announced

Dubai: The UAE Government announced National Day holiday for public sector employees. Government employees in the UAE will get a 4-day weekend for this year’s National Day celebrations, now called Eid Al Etihad.

December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, will be paid holidays for those working in the public sector. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, the National Day break becomes a four-day weekend. Regular working hours at ministries and federal entities will resume on Wednesday, December 4.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.

The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.