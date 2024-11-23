Fish production in India has doubled in a decade

New Delhi: Fish production in India has nearly doubled since 2014 to 17.5 million tons. Inland fishing has now surpassed marine fishing. Inland fishing is now contributing 13.2 million tons per year. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said this while addressing World Fisheries Day 2024 .

India has now become the second-largest fish producer globally, with around 30 million people involved in fish production across the value chain. The country accounts for as much as 8 per cent of the world’s total fish production.

The Union minister said that various initiatives by the fisheries department like the Blue Revolution, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSY) have resulted in boosting fish production in the country.

Progressive states, Union Territories (UTs), districts, and individuals were honoured for their remarkable contributions to the growth of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in India.

Kerala received the award for the Best Marine State, while Telangana was recognised as the Best Inland State. Uttarakhand earned the title of Best Himalayan and Northeastern State, and Jammu & Kashmir was awarded Best Union Territory. Among the districts, Kerala’s Kollam won the Best Marine District award, Chhattisgarh’s Kanker was named Best Inland District while Assam’s Darrang received the Best Himalayan and Northeastern District award and Kulgam in Jammu & Kashmir was honoured as the Best District in a Union Territory.