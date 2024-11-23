Temporary road closure announced in UAE: Details

Sharjah: Dibba Al Hisn Corniche Road in Sharjah will be temporarily closed in both ways on Saturday for UAE National Day celebrations. The part of the road from the Diwan Al Amiri square to heritage village square will not be accessible from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Sharjah police urged motorists to take alternative roads during the time of the closure.

Earlier on Friday, local authorities confirmed government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend for the upcoming UAE National Day. They will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, with regular operations resuming on December 4, Wednesday, the emirate’s human resources department said.

A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.