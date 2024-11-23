UAE National Day: Employees in this Emirate in UAE will get 5-day holiday

Sharjah: Government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend for the upcoming UAE National Day. Government employees will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday. Regular working will resume on December 4, Wednesday. In Sharjah, because the official weekend is from Friday to Sunday, employees in the public sector will enjoy a five-day long weekend.

Earlier the UAE Government declared the holidays for ministries and federal entities. UAE employees in the private sector will also get similar holidays, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

Also Read: UAE National Day: Authority announces free entry to all public museums

A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.