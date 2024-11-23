Wayanad By-Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes early lead

Kalpetta: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut in the constituency. She is leading by 45,830 votes.

The Congress party fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary, Indian National Congress from the seat in place of her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi was pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

Also Read: Private telecom companies in India lose over 1 crore mobile subscribers

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat went to the polls again after Rahul Gandhi who had won from the seat vacated it to retain the Rae Bareli seat. Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad in the 2024 polls with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.

There are more than 14 lakh registered voters in Wayanad and 1,354 polling stations were set up in the constituency. The bye-election in Wayanad took place on November 13, 2024.The voter turnout in the by-elections to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was recorded at 62.91 per cent. The constituency has has 7 assembly segments, namely Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.