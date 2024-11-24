ATP Challenger Tour: Sriram Balaji-Rithvik Choudary wins men’s doubles title

Rome: In tennis, N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli have won Men’s Doubles title at the ATP Challenger Tour in Italy. They defeated second-seeded French tennis player Theo Arribage and his Portuguese partner Francisco Cabral in the final.

This was Rithvik Bollipalli’s second title on the ATP Challenger Tour. He won the crown at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan last month with Arjun Kadhe. For the 34-year-old Balaji, this was the first tennis title on the ATP Challenger Tour.