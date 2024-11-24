IndiGo announces flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Private air carrier based in India, IndiGo has launched direct flights to Mauritius from Bengaluru. Mauritius is IndiGo’s 35th international destination. The air carrier will operate four weekly flights. This new route makes Port Louis, Mauritius, IndiGo’s second destination in Africa after starting flights to Nairobi, Kenya, in August.

Flight Timings for the Bengaluru-Mauritius Route

Departure from Bengaluru: 3:20 am on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, arriving in Mauritius at 7:45 am (local time).

Return from Mauritius: 9:30 am, landing in Bengaluru at 4:45 pm (local time).

‘India and Mauritius share strong cultural, political, and economic connections. These flights will further deepen that bond. With visa-on-arrival available for Indian travellers, this route promises great potential for both leisure and business travellers. As always, IndiGo remains committed to providing affordable, timely, and seamless travel experiences’, said Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales.

Customers can book flights through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app. With a fleet of over 380 aircraft, IndiGo connects to 85 domestic and 30 international destinations, operating more than 2,100 daily flights.