IPL 2025: Complete list of players of bought, retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the few franchises yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The three-time finalists go into the auction room with the second-highest purse ( Rs 83 crore). They have retained only three players from the previous season – Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. In IPL 2024, RCB made the playoffs before being eliminated by Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator.

Full list of retained players by RCB: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Full list of released players by RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.